Kentucky walk-on breaks some 'fake news' and confirms some real news about Quade Green in Catspys video

Kentucky men's basketball's Jonny David opened the 16th annual Catspy awards Monday night with a dramatic announcement.
"I've had some interest from some scouts because they've seen my five-point game against Texas A&M," David deadpanned in a video done in the style of some of his soon to be former teammates, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Hamidou Diallo and Kevin Knox, who are leaving for the NBA. "I only did it in a minute. If Coach would have let me play the whole game, that would have been 40 minutes. You can do the math on that. I can do it for you — 80, 80 points, Coach."
David's math was a bit off, but it's clear the junior walk-on is hoping to become another former UK player who could say that Coach John Calipari held him back. Regardless, freshman Quade Green stepped in to interrupt David's video and confirmed some "real news" that he would be back next season for the Cats.
"You're coming back next year," Quade interjected. "You're my starting shooting guard. You're leaving me? Wow. I can't believe you."
David's real announcement, played in with Justin Timberlake's "I'm Bringing Sexy Back" in the background, was that he was going to the Catspys to introduce the returning hosts for this year's event, ESPN's Sean Farnham and CNN's Kaylee Hartung.
The Catspys, the University of Kentucky Athletics' glitz and glamor celebration of all of its programs, rolled out the blue carpet for its athletes and coaches for the showcase event also open to fans in Memorial Coliseum.
The awards presentation, done in the style of ESPN's famous ESPYs awards show, showcases both the athletes' talents and their fashion sense as they parade into the building in their finest.
Social media accounts from UK, the players and the fans offered highlights throughout the evening, most carrying the #CATSPYs hashtag.
In an unofficial tradition, UK softball coach Rachel Lawson, offered updates on her preparations for the event, something she jokingly appears to simultaneously dread and enjoy.
Lawson's first tweet at 9:43 a.m. offered a glimpse of what was to come. "Catspy's pre-game — nails: Himes is helping me find a nail color that is somewhere between "I made the effort to show this night is special ... but ... I don't want to look like I am trying too hard" #keepinItReal"
UK players had spotlight moments on the blue carpet and on stage. The UK volleyball team used the occasion to show off its SEC championship rings.
But the awards were the real reason for the occasion. UK announced them on its UKAthletics Twitter account as they were unveiled on stage. Perhaps the biggest awards of the night, the team and coach of the year honors were swept by the national champion rifle team and head coach Harry Mullins.
Comments