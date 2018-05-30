What will happen to Cliff Hagan Stadium? Barnhart ponders more UK upgrades.

Kentucky’s new baseball stadium is just months away from completion.

Mitch Barnhart has discussed getting started on renovations and upgrades at Memorial Coliseum.

But what is next on the UK athletics director’s list for facilities? Here are a few he mentioned in a sit-down with me last week.

When baseball makes its move to Alumni Drive, Barnhart is pondering what to do with Cliff Hagan Stadium.

“We’re probably looking to put tennis in there, so that’s on my mind along with Memorial,” Barnhart said.

And the other soon-to-be former baseball facilities?

“Renovations to Shively now that baseball’s exiting out of that, doing some work in there for our track program,” Barnhart said. “Things like that. Not big projects, but things that are important to us.”

Resurfacing the indoor track also is on Barnhart’s list.

• Some general maintenance and repairs also are on the list, including tackling some waterproofing issues at Kroger Field.