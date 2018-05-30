The University of Kentucky baseball team will be moving into a new stadium next season. Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart discussed what might happen to Cliff Hagan Stadium.
Kentucky Sports

What will happen to Cliff Hagan Stadium? Barnhart ponders more UK upgrades.

By Jennifer Smith

jsmith3@herald-leader.com

May 30, 2018 10:36 AM

Kentucky’s new baseball stadium is just months away from completion.

Mitch Barnhart has discussed getting started on renovations and upgrades at Memorial Coliseum.

But what is next on the UK athletics director’s list for facilities? Here are a few he mentioned in a sit-down with me last week.

When baseball makes its move to Alumni Drive, Barnhart is pondering what to do with Cliff Hagan Stadium.

With the final season at Cliff Hagan Stadium upon the Kentucky baseball team, legendary coach Keith Madison shares two of his favorite memories of the ball field. Caitlyn Strohcstroh@herald-leader.com

“We’re probably looking to put tennis in there, so that’s on my mind along with Memorial,” Barnhart said.

And the other soon-to-be former baseball facilities?

“Renovations to Shively now that baseball’s exiting out of that, doing some work in there for our track program,” Barnhart said. “Things like that. Not big projects, but things that are important to us.”

Resurfacing the indoor track also is on Barnhart’s list.

• Some general maintenance and repairs also are on the list, including tackling some waterproofing issues at Kroger Field.

