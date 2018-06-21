UK stars take different routes with NBA Draft fashion choices

The NBA Draft often is a place where future millionaires make fashion statements. It's safe to assume former University of Kentucky stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kevin Knox were making different ones on Thursday night.
The NBA Draft Twitter account tweeted images of both players' suits ahead of the draft, scheduled to begin 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. Knox's suit was fairly standard and was accompanied by a bow tie and a plaid cummerbund. Gilgeous-Alexander's choice was much more ... colorful.
Both players were expected to be selected among the lottery picks (the top 14) on Thursday.
Comments