Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, and Kevin Knox were photographed during their bus ride to the 2018 NBA Draft. @NBADraft

Kentucky Sports

UK stars take different routes with NBA Draft fashion choices

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

June 21, 2018 04:34 PM

The NBA Draft often is a place where future millionaires make fashion statements. It's safe to assume former University of Kentucky stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kevin Knox were making different ones on Thursday night.

The NBA Draft Twitter account tweeted images of both players' suits ahead of the draft, scheduled to begin 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. Knox's suit was fairly standard and was accompanied by a bow tie and a plaid cummerbund. Gilgeous-Alexander's choice was much more ... colorful.

Both players were expected to be selected among the lottery picks (the top 14) on Thursday.

