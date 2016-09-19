Ex-Cat Williamson feeling better after injuring back in Titans’ win

Tennessee Titans linebacker Avery Williamson should be able to practice Wednesday after injuring his back early and leaving early in the fourth quarter of the team’s 16-15 victory against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
The former University of Kentucky star told reporters Monday that his back was a little sore, but he should be fine.
He was proud of his team for rallying from a 15-3 fourth-quarter deficit. The Titans’ defense has only given up one touchdown in two games.
The Associated Press reported that it was only the Titans’ fourth comeback since 1999 when trailing by 10 or more points going into the final 15 minutes. Two of those comebacks came in seasons where the Titans (1-1) reached the playoffs, the AP reported.
“It’s a relief to come in with a good mood and not go home yelling at the walls after the game,” Williamson told the AP. “So it’s definitely a good feeling and glad for this team to get that confidence builder. I feel like we’re definitely going to build off that.”
.@AWilliamson54: This is a confidence builder for us. Just because we fall behind doesn't mean we have to fold. pic.twitter.com/XXBTNAJG9v— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 19, 2016
Williamson, who made six tackles before having to leave the game, was the Titans’ top overall player in the game, according to Pro Football Focus.
The website gave him a grade of 88.3, with fellow ex-Cat Wesley Woodyard receiving the third-best mark on defense at 79.8.
“The Titans held the explosive running back tandem of Theo Riddick and Ameer Abdullah to under 80 yards on the ground,” Pro Football Focus’ Steve Slowik wrote. “Linebacker Avery Williamson was a big reason for that, as he finished with an run-defense grade of 89.3, which was tops in the game.”
Pro Football Focus ranked another former UK star, Lions guard Larry Warford, as that team’s second best player on offense for the game. His rating was 78.9.
Football is Family.#NFLCats #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/f4fFFEwAFo— UK Stoops Troops (@UKStoopsTroops) September 20, 2016
Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats
Comments