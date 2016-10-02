Liggins hopes his knack for defense leads to spot on Cavs’ roster

Denver Nuggets rookie Jamal Murray jokes around in a photo session during media day, Monday, Sept. 27, 2016, in Denver.
Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins, left, poses with Karl-Anthony Towns during the NBA basketball team's media day Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Minneapolis.
The Sacramento Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins during the Sacramento Kings media day at Golden 1 Center on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif.
Los Angeles Lakers power forward Julius Randle talked to reporters during the team's media day on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, at their training facility in El Segundo, Calif.
The Phoenix Suns’ five former University of Kentucky players — Archie Goodwin, left, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Knight, Devin Booker and Tyler Ulis — got together for a photo at the team’s media day on Monday.
The Sacramento Kings’ Willie Cauley-Stein during the Sacramento Kings media day at Golden 1 Center on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif.
The Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller, center, and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, left, pose for a photo during the NBA basketball team's media day in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.
Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins displays the Olympic Gold Medal he received as a member of the Unites States Olympic team that won the gold in Brazil this past summer, during the Kings basketball media day Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif.
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) poses for a photograph during an NBA basketball media day, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Washington.
Oklahoma City centers Steven Adams (12) and Enes Kanter (11), the Stache Brothers, twirl their moustaches as they pose for photos during the 2016-2017 Oklahoma City Thunder Media Day in Oklahoma City, Friday, Sept. 23, 2016.
The Sacramento Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins plays Jenga for a Kings Facebook live feed during the Sacramento Kings’ media day at Golden 1 Center on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) poses during NBA basketball media day in New Orleans, Friday, Sept. 23, 2016.
Charlotte Hornets' Aaron Harrison poses for a photo during the NBA basketball team's media day in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.
Boston Celtics guard James Young (13) and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36), right, strike a pose during NBA basketball media day at the teams training facility Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Waltham, Mass.
Toronto Raptors' Patrick Patterson takes a phote of a basketball at a media day for the NBA team in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.
Chicago Bulls' Rajon Rondo, left, posses for a portrait with Dwyane Wade during the Bulls' NBA basketball media day Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Chicago.
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker does push-ups prior to posing for a photo, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, during the NBA basketball team's media day in Phoenix.
The Sacramento Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins during the Sacramento Kings media day at Golden 1 Center on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif.
Philadelphia 76ers' Nerlens Noel poses for a photograph during media day at the NBA basketball team's practice facility, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Camden, N.J.
The Sacramento Kings’ Willie Cauley-Stein tosses a bean bag during a Facebook live stream during the Sacramento Kings media day at Golden 1 Center on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif.
The Charlotte Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist poses for a photo during the NBA basketball team's media day in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.
The Houston Rockets' Kyle Wiltjer poses during an NBA basketball media day Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in Houston.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) waits for photographers to reposition as he poses during NBA basketball media day in New Orleans, Friday, Sept. 23, 2016.
The Philadelphia 76ers' Nerlens Noel poses for a photograph during media day at the NBA basketball team's practice facility, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Camden, N.J.
The Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker is interviewed by teammate Tyler Ulis (8) for a local television station, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, during the NBA team's media day in Phoenix.
The Sacramento Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins during the Sacramento Kings media day at Golden 1 Center on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif.
The Chicago Bulls' Rajon Rondo poses for a portrait during the NBA basketball team's media day Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Chicago.
The Chicago Bulls' Rajon Rondo passes the ball behind his back as he waits for a portrait session during the NBA basketball team's media day Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Chicago.
The Charlotte Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist poses for a photo during the NBA basketball team's media day in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.
Boston Celtics' R.J. Hunter, James Young, Jordan Mickey and Ben Bentil, from left, strike a pose during NBA basketball media day at the team's training facility Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Waltham, Mass.
The Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade laugh as a video cameraman passes in front of them during the NBA basketball team's media day Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Chicago.
Washington Wizards guard John Wall, back left, and Bradley Beal, back right, pose for a photographer during an NBA basketball media day, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Washington.
Los Angeles Lakers players D'Angelo Russell, left, Julius Randle and Jordan Clarkson pose for pictures with head coach Luke Walton during the team's media day on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, at their training facility in El Segundo, Calif.
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker poses for a photo, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, during the NBA team's media day in Phoenix.
Washington Wizards guard John Wall uses a Twitter mirror during an NBA basketball media day, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Washington.
Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler (21) laughs during a portrait session with his new teammates, from left Robin Lopez (8), Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade (3) during the NBA basketball team's media day Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Chicago.
The Sacramento Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins during the Sacramento Kings media day at Golden 1 Center on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif.
