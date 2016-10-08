Ex-Cat Josh Clemons scores three TDs in first half for Jacksonville State

Former University of Kentucky running back Josh Clemons ran for three touchdowns in the first half in Jacksonville State’s game against Tennessee Tech on Saturday in Jacksonville, Ala.
Clemons’ first score covered seven yards and gave the Gamecocks a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter. He followed that up with another TD, a 26-yarder, with 22 seconds left to go in the period.
Jacksonville State took a 33-7 lead into halftime shortly after Clemons scored on a 9-yard run with 54 seconds to go in the second quarter.
At halftime, Clemons had 13 carries for 79 yards.
Clemons came into the game with 74 carries for 309 yards and two TDs for the Gamecocks.
Clemons had 65 carries for 279 yards, including two touchdowns, in his first season on the field at Kentucky in 2011. A knee injury ended his freshman season after just five games.
He missed all of the 2012 season, and he tore his Achilles tendon during a summer workout before the 2013 season.
He had nine carries for 30 yards and no TDs in seven games for the Cats in 2014.
Next up for Jacksonville State is a home game next Saturday against Austin Peay. Then the Gamecocks will travel to Richmond to face Eastern Kentucky at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats
Comments