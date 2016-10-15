Ex-Cats in NBA game at Rupp

Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) made a pass to Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) who scored on the play in front of Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) in the 2nd quarter as the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) shook hands with Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) in the 1st quarter as the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) brought eh ball up court as Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) trailed in the 1st quarter as the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
After the game, Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) mocked how Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) went down on the floor earlier in the game as the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards. The Kings won 124-119.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
After the game, Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) mocked how Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) went down on the floor earlier in the game as the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards. The Kings won 124-119.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
After the game, Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) mocked how Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) went down on the floor earlier in the game as the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards. The Kings won 124-119.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
After the game, Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) mocked how Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) went down on the floor earlier in the game as the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards. The Kings won 124-119.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) on a breakaway dunk in the 2nd quarter as the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) made a steal from Washington Wizards forward Andrew Nicholson (44) in the 3rd quarter as the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards. The Kings won 124-119.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (3) defended Washington Wizards forward Daniel Ochefu (32) in the 4th quarter as the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards. The Kings won 124-119.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (3) laughed during warmups as the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere (3) during warmups before the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) signed autographs before the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) talked to Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) before the game in the 1st quarter as the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) made a 3-pointer from the floor during warmups before the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) reacted to his made 3-pointer from the floor during warmups before the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) made a 3-pointer in the 1st quarter as the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) looked to pass as Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) moved in to defend in the 1st quarter as the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) momentarily lost the ball as Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13) reached in from behind in the 1st quarter as the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) scored in the 1st quarter as the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) was called for a foul on Washington Wizards guard Trey Burke (33) in the 1st quarter as the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) scored on Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky (31) in the 2nd quarter as the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) made a 3-pointer in front of Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) in the 2nd quarter as the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) tried unsuccessfully to draw a charging foul on Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15)in the 2nd quarter as the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) grabbed a rebound over Washington Wizards forward Marcus Thornton (15) in the 2nd quarter as the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Fans held up Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) make and posters in the 4th quarter as the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards. The Kings won 124-119.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) on the floor after a minor injury in the 3rd quarter as the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards. The Kings won 124-119.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) was angry no foul was called on a play where he went to the floor in pain in the 3rd quarter as the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards. The Kings won 124-119.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) drove to the basket on Washington Wizards forward Johnny O'Bryant III (7) in the 3rd quarter as the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards. The Kings won 124-119.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) tangled with Washington Wizards forward Andrew Nicholson (44) in the 3rd quarter as the Washington Wizards played the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, October 15, 2016. The game featured the return to Lexington of former UK stars DeMarcus Cousins, Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere of the Sacramento Kings along with John Wall of the Washington Wizards. The Kings won 124-119.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com