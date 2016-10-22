Nerlens Noel expected to miss 3 to 5 weeks after upcoming knee surgery

Philadelphia 76ers reserve center Nerlens Noel is scheduled to have surgery Monday at the Hospital of Special Surgery in New York to address an inflamed plica above his left knee, according to sources.
Dr. Riley Williams and Dr. Steve O’Brien will scope the area during a 10-minute procedure. Noel, a former University of Kentucky star who’s been sidelined since Oct. 6, is expected to be sidelined an additional three to five weeks.
The 6-foot-11, 228-pounder’s only game action this preseason came in the Oct. 4 opener against Boston at the University of Massachusetts. He finished that game with six points on 3-for-8 shooting. Noel also finished with three rebounds, two assists and one steal.
He has been sidelined with what Sixers thought was just a left groin strain. Noel kept experiencing pain in his knee. After being examined, the team realized that he also had an inflamed plica.
