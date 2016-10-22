Can Tubby Smith bring back the buzz to Memphis basketball?

To borrow loosely from the late B.B. King, the buzz was gone.
A proud University of Memphis basketball program, one that routinely had ranked among the nation’s top 10 in attendance and one that perennially had reached the postseason, was stuck in mediocrity, or on a sour note.
The bottom was struck late last season — the program’s second straight without a postseason invitation — when the spotlight shifted from what was happening on the court under then-coach Josh Pastner to what was, or more specifically wasn’t, happening in the FedExForum stands.
The average per-game turnstile count at FedExForum had fallen below 6,000 — an unheard of level — and the decline threatened an annual payment from the Memphis Grizzlies. As a result, the final few weeks of the season became a game of its own. Could the University of Memphis attract enough fans to reach a 6,000 turnstile average and earn a portion of an $800,000 payment?
A late push by the university raised the final tunrnstile average to roughly 6,200, but the damage had been done. Apathy reigned. Criticism of Pastner intensified and he eventually accepted an offer to become head coach at Georgia Tech.
Memphis responded by targeting, and getting, veteran coach Tubby Smith, giving the future Hall of Famer the task of resurrecting Tiger basketball. Smith, 65, left Texas Tech for the latest, and likely last, challenge in a lengthy, successful career: to re-invigorate a Tiger program that has made 11 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearances, but none since 2009.
Will the softer-spoken, lower-energy Smith (as compared to Pastner) be able to bring back the buzz?
There seems to be little doubt among longtime Tiger fans and supporters, many of whom are more interested in how he motivates and inspires his team than how he comes across in speaking engagements. Smith’s track record speaks volumes, from leading Kentucky to a national title to being named national coach of the year six times.
Smith has led five schools to 18 NCAA tournament appearances and 30 NCAA Tournament wins.
“He’s a future Hall of Fame coach who has demonstrated success his entire career,” said Harold Byrd, a longtime Tiger basketball supporter and president of the Rebounders booster club. “And the players who have played for him always seem to overachieve and get better.”
Byrd said there’s been a sense among supporters that Smith will be able to treat this as more than a rebuilding year, despite the loss of several key seniors and the transfer of junior guard Avery Woodson. Others share that optimism.
“I think coach Pastner was a great guy, I just think we weren’t progressing like we needed to,” said Patsy Woodard, a 1973 Memphis graduate and a 10-year season-ticket holder. “As for Tubby Smith, we’ve seen what he has done in the past. I was very excited we were able to get someone like him.”
Woodard said several of her friends had discussed not renewing their season tickets.
“I was always going to renew mine,” she said. “But now all of my friends have renewed theirs. And it’s because (Smith) came. I think he’s a great role model.”
Smith said he’s attempted to make himself as available as possible during the buildup to next month’s season-opening game. He’s aware of the program’s history, its trips to the Final Four and its lineage of coaches, including the two — Gene Bartow and John Calipari — who led the Tigers to the national title game.
And he’s aware that he needs to be visible in the community, one that lives (and critiques) Tiger basketball daily.
“I’ve tried to be at everything I can be — golf fundraisers, the (FedEx) St. Jude Classic, the Rotary Club, the Kiwanis Club, the Lions Club — I’m not sure how many of those I’ve spoken to,” he said.
He was somewhat under the radar shortly after taking the job, he said, to honor a vacation commitment he’d had been postponing for several years. When he returned, it was back to restoring a roster that had only seven scholarship players.
His recruiting work yielded guards Christian Kessee and Keon Clergeot and big men Chad Rykhoek and Karim Azab. Kessee and Rykhoek are potential starters.
Smith is convinced he can turn the program’s fortunes around, as he has at his previous stops, behind a familiar coaching staff.
“I’ve always believed in continuity,” Smith said. “Joe Esposito has been with me since Minnesota and Saul (Smith’s son) played for me.”
To boost attendance — which dropped 25 percent (16,121 tickets sold in 2013-14 to 12,028 last season), the Tiger marketing staff will provide some new ticket plans, including a Tigers Hoops Pass. For $99, a ticket buyer will be admitted to all 19 home games with a twist: Tickets will be delivered digitally to the buyer’s digital device 12 hours before tipoff. Seating will vary from game to game, but two games will be guaranteed in the FedExForum’s lower bowl.
Steve Macy, senior associate athletic director for external affairs, said the Tigers Hoops Pass is “designed for people who are little more tech savvy.” But he believes the pass, which went on sale Friday, will move fast because it is “priced to sell.”
Other plans will be announced later.
And, he said, Smith’s arrival should spur overall sales, too.
“He’s a pro, he’s a class act, and he’s won everywhere he’s been,” Macy said. “A lot of people have said this is the single-best hire in the history of the program in terms of the credentials he has brought in. We’re starting to see some of (residual effect) of that.”
Macy said the basketball marketing tag line the university will use is Game Changer, a reference to Smith’s projected impact. Imagery of Smith in the campaign will be abundant, Macy said.
Smith was given a five-year, $15.45 million contract in April shortly after leading Texas Tech to an NCAA tournament appearance.
“We knew we needed to make coach Smith the center of this,” Macy said. “We knew he needed to be front and center. His popularity is going to help us drive ticket sales.”
Deputy athletics director Mark Alnutt said Smith will be able to re-ignite the fan base, even if he doesn’t possess the same upbeat, outgoing personality that predecessors Calipari and Pastner had. Smith, Alnutt said, has a charm — and successful background – all his own.
“There’s definitely a buzz around the program,” Alnutt said. “He’s hit the ground running and been well-received. We’re in good hands.
“You don’t need to always be a rah-rah, high-energy, uptempo type guy. When people spend time with him and see him operate as a coach, people are going to gravitate toward him.”
Alnutt said season ticket sales, which took a dip entering last season, are “trending up” as a result of Smith’s hire. Alnutt did not have an exact figure other than to say it has exceeded 6,000.
To build momentum for the season opener, Alnutt said the Nov. 7 exhibition game against Christian Brothers University at FedExForum will be a fan and family friendly event, a replacement, of sorts, for Memphis Madness. Memphis Madness had served as a traditional kickoff to the season with a player introductions, a scrimmage and entertainment.
After several seasons of dwindling interest and attendance at Tiger basketball games, U of M president M. David Rudd is looking forward to the effect Smith will have.
“He’s had an immediate impact,” Rudd said. “Tubby has brought a new level of energy and attention and, frankly, a new level of respect to Tiger basketball. He'll restore the proud history that we’ve had. I have little doubt we'll get back to an Elite Eight or Final Four. Tubby believes he can do that here. That’s why we brought him here.”
