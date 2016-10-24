James Young ‘won the job’ after battle for Celtics roster spot

Former University of Kentucky star James Young earned a spot on the roster with the Boston Celtics.
“He won the job,” Celtics GM Danny Ainge told MassLive.com’s Jay King on Monday.
The Celtics elected to waive R.J. Hunter to get down to the 15-man limit.
Young has averaged 2.2 points per game and shot 25 percent from three-point range in limited minutes in two NBA seasons.
During the preseason, he averaged 5.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 33.3 percent on three-pointers.
