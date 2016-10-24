In surprise move, Phoenix Suns release Archie Goodwin

The Phoenix Suns have released former University of Kentucky point guard Archie Goodwin. The Vertical’s Shams Charania reported the news Tuesday, and Goodwin confirmed it on Twitter.
“Goodwin, 22, is expected to garner significant interest on the waiver wire,” Charania reported. “The 6-foot-5 Goodwin is a dynamic athlete and has shown flashes as a scorer and playmaker.”
Goodwin was part of a crowded backcourt that also includes fellow former Wildcats Devin Booker, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Knight and Tyler Ulis. But he had not been thought to be on the roster bubble.
Goodwin has averaged 6.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in three NBA seasons. Last season was his best so far with 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 57 games that included 13 starts.
Want to say thanks to the Suns Organization for giving me a chance to live my dream. Everything happens for a reason— Archie Goodwin (@A1Laflare10) October 24, 2016
