October 24, 2016 5:13 PM

Andrew Harrison still battling to be Grizzlies’ backup PG

By Dennis Varney

Former University of Kentucky star Andrew Harrison was on the Memphis Grizzlies’ 15-man roster that was finalized on Tuesday.

The team’s final cuts included former first-round pick Jordan Adams and forward Matt Costello.

When Coach David Fizdale was asked whether Harrison or Wade Baldwin will be the team’s backup point guard, he said “That’s still up in the air, it might be until the last minute.”

