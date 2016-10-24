Archie Goodwin had asked to be traded before Suns waived him

Phoenix Suns General Manager Ryan McDonough told ArizonaSports.com that Archie Goodwin had asked to be traded, and when the team was unable to move him before Monday’s roster deadline they waived him instead.
“Not that these decisions are ever easy,” McDonough said, according to the report. “We felt like we got down to 16 really good, quality NBA players. Archie and his agents for the last few months asked us to accommodate a trade request. With that in mind, we told Archie and his agent we’d try to help him move to a team where he’d have an opportunity and play. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to work out a deal. This time of a year, it’s hard.”
After the announcement, Goodwin posted on Twitter: “Want to say thanks to the Suns Organization for giving me a chance to live my dream. Everything happens for a reason.”
Goodwin averaged 8.9 points, 2.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds this past season. He started 13 games after injuries to fellow former University of Kentucky stars Brandon Knight and Eric Bledsoe. Their presence, along with ex-Cats Devin Booker and Tyler Ulis, made for a crowded backcourt.
