DeAndre Liggins likely Cavaliers’ backup point guard this weekend

This weekend’s games could be the opportunity former University of Kentucky star DeAndre Liggins needs to cement his roster spot with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Kay Felder and Iman Shumpert, who were both expected to back up starting point guard Kyrie Irving, are both in the league’s concussion protocol. Felder was injured before the season starterd, and Shumpert had to leave Tuesday’s season-opening 117-88 win against the New York Knicks early.
Cleveland.com reported that Liggins will likely be the Cavaliers’ backup point guard this weekend when the team plays the Toronto Raptors on Friday and the Orlando Magic on Saturday.
Liggins played 12 minutes against the Knicks on Tuesday, scoring four points to go with three rebounds, three assists, one turnover and one blocked shot. He was 2-for-3 from the field.
The Cavaliers have been rumored to be seeking a trade for a backup point guard, and Liggins was considered to be on the roster bubble before the season started.
“What I bring to this team, I can bring all the intangibles and be a tough-minded defensive player,” Liggins, who was the D-League’s defensive player of the year in 2014 and 2016, told Cleveland.com after Tuesday’s game. “That’s what they see in me, that’s what I see in myself. Happy to be around a great group of guys and great organization.”
Liggins got to watch the Cavaliers receive their championship rings Tuesday night, and he also took some time to reflect on spending the past three seasons out of the NBA outside of one minute for the Miami Heat in 2014.
“It was a lot of things that took place in my mind,” he told Cleveland.com. “What I’ve been through to get back here. To be on a winning team (in the D-League) that actually won (the title) last year and a great group of guys, just an awesome feeling.”
