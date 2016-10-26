Anthony Davis scores 50 points in Pelicans’ loss to Nuggets

1:12 Woman with a gun in standoff with police Pause

2:14 Protesters, supporters argue as Noah's Ark park opens

1:28 Sword fighting and whips entice students to the theatre

1:13 Noah's Ark will wow guests with large size

2:05 Reactions to Ark Encounter opening

2:16 Rex Chapman happy to be part of UK basketball

2:32 John Calipari: There's never been a bigger women's clinic

1:32 Peek inside historic theater closed for 3 decades

1:03 Andy Barr praises new Obama anti-poverty program