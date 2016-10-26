Anthony Davis 4th player to score 50 points in NBA season opener

Former University of Kentucky star Anthony Davis put up monster numbers in his season opener, but the New Orleans Pelicans lost 107-102 at home to the Denver Nuggets.
Davis scored 50 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to go with a career-high seven steals, five assists and four blocks.
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Davis was the fourth player in NBA history to score 50 or more points in a season opener. Only Michael Jordan, Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain had done so before him.
Nuggets rookie Jamal Murray, another of 25 former UK players in the league, had one point, four rebounds, one assist and one turnover in his debut. He was 0-for-2 from field.
“For me, tonight’s focus isn’t Jamal Murray’s debut. That’s the least of my worries,” Denver Coach Mike Malone told the Associated Press. “My worry is trying to get a damn win.”
Anthony Davis: 1st with 45 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals in ANY game since steals were recorded in 1973-74 (via @eliassports)— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 27, 2016
Anthony Davis scored double-figure points in every quarter, with 16, 12, 12 and 10 to finish with 50— Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) October 27, 2016
There are 25 ex-Cats (including Wiltjer) on NBA rosters to start the season. Here's a link to our guide. #BBN https://t.co/IoovOx5Wss— ExCats (@ExCats) October 25, 2016
