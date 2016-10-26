Ex-Cats

October 26, 2016 11:19 PM

Anthony Davis 4th player to score 50 points in NBA season opener

By Dennis Varney

dvarney@herald-leader.com

Former University of Kentucky star Anthony Davis put up monster numbers in his season opener, but the New Orleans Pelicans lost 107-102 at home to the Denver Nuggets.

Davis scored 50 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to go with a career-high seven steals, five assists and four blocks.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Davis was the fourth player in NBA history to score 50 or more points in a season opener. Only Michael Jordan, Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain had done so before him.

Nuggets rookie Jamal Murray, another of 25 former UK players in the league, had one point, four rebounds, one assist and one turnover in his debut. He was 0-for-2 from field.

“For me, tonight’s focus isn’t Jamal Murray’s debut. That’s the least of my worries,” Denver Coach Mike Malone told the Associated Press. “My worry is trying to get a damn win.”

Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats

Related content

Ex-Cats

Comments

Videos

John Wall signs autographs during return to Rupp

View more video

Sports Videos