Andrew Harrison earns Grizzlies coach’s trust with his defense

Former University of Kentucky star Andrew Harrison admitted he ended up fatigued before crossing the finish line.
The Memphis Grizzlies’ rookie guard started Wednesday night in the team’s season-opening victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves and logged a staggering 38 minutes.
Why was Harrison playing with the first unit at shooting guard in place of an injured Tony Allen?
Because Grizzlies Coach David Fizdale never grew weary of watching Harrison’s largely unheralded play during the preseason. Fizdale deemed Harrison steady and lauded his defensive prowess as reasons why he trusted the 21-year-old in helping the Grizzlies get off to a good start for the 2016-17 campaign.
And Fizdale wasted little time praising Harrison despite Harrison’s offensive struggles.
“I know Andrew Harrison’s line doesn’t show it but, man, he really made it tough on (Minnesota’s Zach) LaVine,” Fizdale said. “He really did and that kid’s a player. LaVine is a heck of a player. It was hard to take Andrew off of him for that reason.”
Harrison missed six of his seven field goal attempts, including all four three-pointers and appeared lost at times. Playing off the ball on offense doesn’t come natural to him.
Yet Harrison clearly knew his role when Fizdale informed him Tuesday that he’d start. Harrison went into the game knowing his main objective had to be slowing down the Timberwolves’ young, athletic wing players.
“I’m trying to be a defensive stopper. This guy next to me is really helping me a lot,” Harrison said, referring to Allen. “That’s pretty much it — being stable on the defensive end and being disruptive.
“I know I didn’t play as well as I could on the offensive end. But, at the same time, I’m starting my first NBA game. I can’t even explain it. I’m just happy to be here with these guys.”
There was a moment in the second half when Fizdale showed great patience with Harrison. The 2015 second-round pick, who played with the NBA Development League Iowa Energy last season, dribbled into open space and lost control.
Harrison stumbled without contact or pressure, mishandled the basketball and then watched it sail out of bounds.
Fizdale put his hands on his head in amazement but didn’t pull Harrison from the game. The bench lived with that unforced error as to not shake Harrison’s confidence.
Harrison later misfired on a wide-open three-pointer. Fizdale got Harrison’s attention during the next stoppage of play and applauded the shot as being a good one.
Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley shared a moment with Harrison immediately following the game.
“I told him 38 minutes… that’s hard,” Conley said. “He did his job. He had times when he didn’t do a couple of things probably the way you wanted it to go but he played hard. He earned a lot of trust from a lot of us veterans.”
Most of Harrison’s shots in the opener were wide open looks. He became less eager to shoot but continued to defend with intensity.
“The shots just weren’t falling,” said Harrison, who had four assists and three turnovers. “It’s new to me, playing off the ball. I’m getting used to it and I’m happy that Coach (Fizdale) trusts me so much to play 38 minutes.”
Harrison quietly made a good impression during training camp. He shot 42.8 percent from three-point range, averaged eight points and four free throw attempts, and showed reliable decision-making.
“I have confidence in myself,” Harrison said.
Count Fizdale as a believer, too.
