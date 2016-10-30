‘No plays off’ in Tubby Smith’s first preseason at Memphis

As the University of Memphis basketball team moves closer to opening the season — and closer to completing one month of preseason workouts — the players are gaining a comfort level with first-year coach and future Hall of Famer Tubby Smith.
Smith, who came to Memphis after three seasons at Texas Tech, led Kentucky to the 1998 national title and has taken four other programs to the NCAA Tournament, including Texas Tech. He’s one of two coaches to lead five teams to the tournament.
Only Nolan Richardson, Roy Williams, Denny Crum and Jim Boeheim have accomplished what Smith has: winning 365 games in a 15 or fewer seasons.
With that backdrop, Smith’s first preseason could have been intimidating for the Tigers. So far, it’s been more instructive than intimidating.
“(His practices) are very calming because of his demeanor,” said senior Jake McDowell. “You know where he’s been, and you know what he’s done.”
Smith went 19-12 at Texas Tech last season and led the Red Raiders to their first NCAA Tournament in nine years.
“He’s got the background, he’s got the knowledge,” McDowell said. “So when he yells at you, there’s a purpose to it. There’s a reason.”
Reserve sophomore guard Craig Randall, who averaged 7.9 minutes a year ago, said practices are high intensity. “We work hard all the time,” he said. “No plays off.”
“He’s always been straight-forward with us,” Randall said. “Coming into the first official practice, we kind of knew what we were getting because in the summer workouts he was on us. He’s never been different. He’s treated every day like he’s getting ready for the first game of the season.”
The Tigers, who held a closed scrimmage Saturday against North Carolina at FedExForum, open the season Nov. 14 at home against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. They play host to Christian Brothers University Nov. 7 in an exhibition game, also at FedExForum.
