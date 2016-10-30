Bulls are adjusting nicely to Rajon Rondo’s strong leading ways

When Rajon Rondo fielded a question on why he attended a Chicago Bulls’ exhibition in Milwaukee despite being scheduled for a rest day, he answered with a question of his own.
“Why not?” he said.
When the point guard got asked how he has cajoled his teammates to run the floor and push the ball ahead, he did the same.
“Who doesn’t want the ball?” he said.
The former University of Kentucky star doesn’t only answer questions with questions. He also offers simple, declarative assessments of why the Bulls’ offense has hummed with such efficiency in impressive victories over the Celtics and Pacers.
“Everybody wants to score. I love passing,” he said. “It goes hand in hand.”
Obviously, the way the Bulls are playing with pace and purpose and unselfishness is much more complex than that. Last season is Exhibit A of that, a mostly joyless slog through isolation plays and moments like coach Fred Hoiberg challenging Derrick Rose to get the ball past halfcourt in three seconds.
Now, the Bulls are pushing the ball ahead, making quick decisions in halfcourt sets, cutting with purpose and making the extra pass. And beyond the fact he has 22 assists in just 58 minutes, it’s Rondo who is setting that tone.
“It’s been an absolute pleasure,” Robin Lopez said of playing with Rondo. “He sees the floor so well. Greedily, I get a lot of easy buckets. He’s constantly in attack mode and very generous with the ball. The ball movement has been pretty fantastic.”
That it has with the Bulls recording 59 assists on 81 field goals.
In many ways, this is what Hoiberg meant when he revealed that Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle told Hoiberg he had the right personality to mesh with Rondo. Hoiberg wants a point guard who pushes the ball, gets the offense organized, calls plays, makes instinctive reads.
In short, Hoiberg wants his point guard to be a coach on the floor. That has always been Rondo’s reputation.
“The minute he stepped in that gym in August, he’s been committed to talking and setting the tone in practice,” Hoiberg said. “It’s fun to play with a guy like that who gets the ball up the floor and gets you open shots. He’s done it his whole career.”
Rondo shrugged.
“It’s a trickle-down effect. It’s contagious,” he said of the Bulls’ unselfishness. “It starts with the point guard. I’m passing the ball. Michael (Carter-Williams) is doing the same. DWade is an unselfish player. Jimmy (Butler) wants to make plays for the next guy. Everyone wants to play for another. It’s been a thing of emphasis for our team. Guys are finding the next man. It’s the right play to make.”
Taj Gibson said Rondo’s communication skills are so prevalent that he hears his voice in his ear even when the game ends.
“He’s feisty,” Gibson said. “You see the pace of the game. We’re pushing it. We’re getting out. We’re running. I’m always hearing his voice, ‘Taj, Taj.’ He’s calling the plays. He’s getting guys in the right spots. He’s looking for everybody. My hands are ready for whatever comes my way.”
Comments