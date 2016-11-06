NFL notes: Packers’ Cobb scores 3rd TD; Rankins debuts for Saints

Former University of Kentucky star Randall Cobb, who missed the Green Bay Packers’ game last week with a hamstring injury, played sparingly but scored a touchdown in a 31-26 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Cobb didn’t play until the second half, and was on the field for just 23 of 69 total snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. His three-yard scoring catch from Aaron Rodgers came with 3:29 to go and gave him two catches for 14 yards in the game. It was Cobb’s third touchdown catch of the season.
“Impressive that he was active,” Packers Coach Mike McCarthy said, according to the team’s Twitter feed “Personally was not expecting him to play. He gave us everything he’s got.”
The Packers (4-4) never got another opportunity to score after the defense couldn’t force Andrew Luck and the Colts offense off the field before time expired. Rodgers finished with 297 passing yards and three TD passes with the others going to Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams.
Jack Doyle, a tight end out of Western Kentucky, had five catches for 61 yards for the Colts.
The placement on this @aaronrodgers12-to-@rcobb18 TD pass is incredible. Absolutely incredible. #GoPackGo #INDvsGB https://t.co/SjSkV6xEC6— NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2016
▪ Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, the New Orleans Saints’ first-round draft pick out of Louisville, made his NFL debut after beginning the season on injured reserve after suffering a broken fibula in training camp. He had one solo tackle in a 41-23 victory at San Francisco.
▪ Avery Williamson (UK) eight tackles in the Tennessee Titans’ 43-35 loss to the San Diego Chargers. Wesley Woodyard (UK) added four tackles, with two for a loss including his second quarterback sack of the season. Antonio Andrews (Fort Campbell, Western Kentucky) had two carries for 15 yards for the Titans.
▪ Jets running back Bilal Powell had six carries for 22 yards and four catches for 29 in a 27-23 loss to the Dolphins. Miami wide receiver DeVante Parker (Ballard, U of L) had two catches for eight yards. Lorenzo Mauldin (U of L) had three tackles, including sharing a quarterback sack, for New York.
▪ Tight end Gary Barnidge (U of L) had three catches for 23 yards in the Browns’ 35-10 loss to the Cowboys.
▪ Wide receiver Charles Johnson (Lloyd Memorial) had one catch for nine yards in the Vikings’ 22-16 overtime loss to the Lions.
▪ Rookie linebacker Josh Forrest (Paducah Tilghman, UK), who plays primarily on special teams, broke up a pass attempt in the Rams’ 13-10 loss to the Panthers. Tyler Higbee (Western Kentucky) had one catch for 31 yards and a solo tackle for L.A.
▪ The Ravens’ Za’Darius Smith (UK) and the Steelers’ Mike Mitchell (Covington Catholic, Highlands) each made one tackle in Baltimore’s 21-14 victory. Former Eastern Kentucky punter Jordan Berry punted nine times with a long of 61 yards.
Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats
Comments