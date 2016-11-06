Report: Archie Goodwin to join ex-Cats Davis, Jones with Pelicans

ESPN and Yahoo’s The Vertical both reported Sunday night that their sources said the New Orleans Pelicans are going to sign former Unviersity of Kentucky point guard Archie Goodwin.
The Vertical’s Shams Charania reported that the Pelicans plan to release Lance Stephenson to make room for Goodwin. He also reported that Goodwin’s deal would be for two seasons.
Goodwin, who spent his first three NBA seasons with the Phoenix Suns, would join fellow former Wildcats Anthony Davis and Terrence Jones on the roster and bring UK’s number for former players in the league to 26. He averaged 8.9 points and 2.1 assists per game last season, but was waived just before the season started.
Other NBA teams with three or more ex-Cats include the Suns (Devin Booker, Eric Bledsoe, Tyler Ulis and Brandon Knight) and the Sacramento Kings (DeMarcus Cousins, Skal Labissiere and Willie Cauley-Stein).
