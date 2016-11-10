Grizzlies’ Andrew Harrison still ‘battling’ to be Conley’s backup

He’s trying to play well enough to maintain Memphis Grizzlies Coach David Fizdale’s trust and beat out fellow rookie Wade Baldwin for the backup point guard position behind starter Mike Conley.
In this Q&A, former University of Kentucky star Andrew Harrison — who is averaging 6.3 points and 3.1 assists, including 10 points, six assists and four steals Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets — explains how he’s embraced the challenge of winning the backup point guard spot, his approach to games and his relationship with teammates.
Q: There was a quote from Coach David Fizdale when he said he’s waiting for one of his backup point guards to claim the spot. Did you take that to heart?
A: We’ve been battling the whole time I’ve been here. I’m just trying to take advantage of the opportunities I get. I’m just thankful that coach trusts me to give me some minutes. And just to know that the guys trust you is a good feeling.
Q: Is it difficult not knowing which way coach is leaning on any given night?
A: It’s difficult, especially when it’s not your turn. But you have to deal with it. I’m just happy to be here and be around these guys every day.
Q: Are you most comfortable playing on the ball and how do you feel you’ve performed so far?
A: Definitely. I’ve been playing on the ball all my life. But what is best for the team is what I’m going to do. I think I’ve been doing well. The other guys on the team make it easy on me. I’ve just been trying to make the right play.
