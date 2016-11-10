Anthony Davis scores 32 as Pelicans get first win

Former University of Kentucky star Anthony Davis hit a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left and scored 32 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans got their first victory after losing their first eight by beating the Milwaukee Bucks 112-106 on Thursday night.
The Philadelphia 76ers (0-7) are the remaining winless team in the NBA.
Jabari Parker scored a season-high 33 points for Milwaukee, which lost its second straight game to a team that was winless. In their last game Sunday, the Bucks fell 86-75 in overtime to Dallas, which was 0-5 coming into that game.
E'Twaun Moore added 20 points for New Orleans, playing its third game in four nights.
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo had 17 points, 10 rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes. He picked up two early fouls against Dallas on Sunday and never got into a rhythm, and was charged with his fifth foul with 5:53 left in the fourth quarter against the Pelicans. He didn’t return until there was 2:40 left in the game and was unable to rally his team to victory.
Milwaukee used a late 9-4 run to pull within 108-105 on Antetokounmpo’s three-point play with 40 seconds to go.
Terrence Jones then missed a layup in heavy traffic with 25 seconds left, and the Bucks rebounded and called timeout. Matthew Dellavedova made a free throw to cut the New Orleans lead to 108-106, but Davis converted both free throws to make it a two-possession game.
Mirza Teletovic missed a running 3-point attempt with 6 seconds left, and Tim Frazier hit a pair of free throws to close the scoring.
Frazier had 15 points, 10 assists and five rebounds for New Orleans.
Moore made a pair of free throws and hit a 3-pointer with 8:20 left in the third quarter to give the Pelicans their biggest lead of the game, 75-60. Rashad Vaughn’s baseline jumper with 1.2 seconds left cut New Orleans’ lead to 88-81 after three quarters.
Davis had 15 points and New Orleans led 61-54 at halftime.
The Bucks beat the Pelicans 117-113 on Nov. 1 in New Orleans.
TIP-INS
Pelicans: F Cheick Diallo was sent to the Austin Spurs of the NBA Developmental League. Diallo was the 33rd overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft. . New Orleans led the entire second half.
Bucks: The first steel column went up this week during construction of the team’s new arena. . Parker made 13 of 26 shots, including a thunderous dunk on a pass from Dellavedova in the third quarter. . Dellavedova had 12 assists.
A TYPICAL ROOKIE
Through the Pelicans’ first nine games, Buddy Hield was averaging 9 points, making only 33 of his first 96 shots (34 percent). New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry calls Hield, the sixth overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, “a typical rookie. He’s trying to feel his way. He’s had some good games for us and he’s had some struggles.”
UP NEXT
Pelicans: Host the Lakers Saturday. Los Angeles beat New Orleans in all three games last year. Bucks: Host the Grizzlies on Saturday. Memphis has beaten Milwaukee in nine of their last 11 games.
Comments