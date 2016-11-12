Anthony Davis scores 34, misses key stretch of loss with injury

Former University of Kentucky star Anthony Davis scored 34 points for New Orleans, but had to leave the game for a pivotal stretch, in the team’s 126-99 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. Davis exited with apparent lower back pain after his layup had cut Los Angeles’ lead to 63-62 in the third quarter. Davis went to the locker room and was out of the game for four-plus minutes while the Lakers went on a 14-0 run.
New Orleans never recovered.
Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, Lou Williams added 21, and the Los Angeles Lakers won for the fifth time in six games. D'Angelo Russell scored 22 and Nick Young added 15 points for the Lakers, who shot 55.3 percent (52 of 94) overall and made 16 of 30 three-pointers. Julius Randle had eight points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocked shots.
Davis also finished with eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 35 minutes. Another former Wildcat, Archie Goodwin, made his debut for the Pelicans and scored seven points in 10 minutes, while Terrence Jones had six points and four rebounds.
Comments