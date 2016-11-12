James Young steps up, scores 12 points in Celtics’ win vs. Pacers

James Young received his first significant minutes of the season for the Boston Celtics, and the former University of Kentucky star responded with 12 points in a 105-99 victory against the Indiana Pacers.
Young played 16 minutes, and was 5-for-6 from the field. He was 2-for-3 from long range, and also had three rebounds, one assist, two steals and no turnovers.
“I’ve never felt like this,” said Young, a third-year pro who has played sparingly since leaving Kentucky after one season. “It feels great to just be able to go out and play basketball and not worry about anything.”
Young scored 10 of his points in the third quarter as the Celtics took a 79-76 lead.
“He’s put in the work the last couple of years and he’s had a tough road, but he’s proven that he belongs here,” teammate Kelly Olynyk said.
Most importantly, his play impressed his coach.
“The bench really got us going defensively,” Brad Stevens said. James’ activity and Terry (Rozier)’s activity were definitely noticeable.”
Celtics lead Pacers 79-76 after three. James Young with the dunk and three to close out the quarter! #LetsGoCeltics pic.twitter.com/mmJSsrWOFp— Celtics News (@CelticsNewsNBA) November 13, 2016
