Patrick Towles and Boston College facing must-win 2-game stretch

At the beginning of the year, Boston College set its sights on making it back to the postseason.
With two games to go in the regular season, the Eagles have no margin for error if they want to get there.
The Eagles (4-6) will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they return home for a senior day matchup with UConn (3-7) on Saturday.
BC had gotten back to .500 two weeks ago when it snapped its 12-game ACC losing streak at N.C. State. That momentum quickly dissipated, however, following back-to-back blowout losses to Louisville (52-7) and at Florida State (45-7) last week.
But with the possibility of a bowl berth still a looming if they can beat the Huskies on Saturday and win at Wake Forest next week, quarterback Patrick Towles said there isn’t any time to dwell on the past.
“We dropped probably one or two that we probably shouldn’t have dropped,” the graduate transfer from the University of Kentucky said. “But we still have an opportunity. We’ve still got two winnable games the next two weeks to go down and get our postseason berth. So the next two weeks are huge, but if we don’t win this one, then the last one doesn’t really matter.”
If BC can return to a bowl, it would go a long way toward Coach Steve Addazio returning for his fifth season. The Eagles went 3-9 last season after making bowl appearances in each of Addazio’s first two seasons in 2013 and 2014.
UConn is coming off a much needed bye week, having lost four straight. The Huskies last won more than a month ago, beating Cincinnati.
Coach Bob Diaco said the week off came at a good time as his team tries to build some momentum over its final two games.
“The energy was different. Turned the switch back on,” Diaco said. “It’s a tough-minded group. Everyone’s disappointed with what the season results, from a win-loss standpoint, have been. But there’s also great clarity on reasons why, and (the team is) resolute to fixing the issues.”
Comments