Former UK star Bud Dupree off IR, back on Steelers’ active roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers activated linebacker Bud Dupree from injured reserve and placed him on the active roster a day before Sunday’s game in Cleveland.
Dupree, the team’s top choice in the 2015 draft out of the University of Kentucky, missed Pittsburgh’s first nine games because of an abdominal injury.
He played in all 16 games as a rookie, starting five of them, and had 25 tackles and four sacks.
“I feel good,” Dupree said, according to a report on the team’s website. “I went out there this week and did what I can so I can make it for the game on Sunday. This week was a great week for me to go out with the team and give them as many defensive reps as I could. I already knew most of the plays. I have been in the meetings, so I am just refreshing things.”
Dupree said he thinks it’ll take just a few plays to get back into the flow of the game.
“I need to go through the motions, get hit a couple of times, take on a couple of blocks and I’ll be good,” Dupree said. “I am ready to get back out there and help out any way I can.”
To make room for Dupree, the Steelers placed defensive end Cam Heyward and wide receiver Markus Wheaton on injured reserve on Saturday. Heyward tore a pectoral muscle in last week’s loss to Dallas while Wheaton has been slowed all season by a sprained shoulder that failed to heal properly.
Pittsburgh filled Wheaton’s spot by promoting running back Daryl Richardson from the practice squad.
Comments