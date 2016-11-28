Danny Trevathan to miss rest of Bears’ season with knee injury

Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan will miss the rest of the season with a ruptured right patellar tendon.
The former University of Kentucky star was injured late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 27-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Coach John Fox said Trevathan will go on injured reserve. He becomes the team’s 15th player on injured reserve, although it’s possible cornerback Kyle Fuller or wide receiver Kevin White could come off of IR at some point this season.
Trevathan was blocked in the backfield behind the play, planted and suffered the knee injury.
The Bears’ latest injury affects their defense in several ways.
Trevathan, who signed as a free agent after winning the Super Bowl with Denver, was one of the veteran leaders on a relatively inexperienced defense and an effective tackler.
“It was a semi-contact injury, kind of behind the ball,” Fox said. “He planted wrong and the injury occurred.
“He’ll fight back, he’s been through it before, had a similar injury a couple years ago that he worked through. And he’ll do the same off of this one.”
Two years ago while with Denver, Trevathan suffered a season-ending knee injury that required surgery, but it was to his left knee.
John Timu replaced Trevathan in the lineup Sunday and likely will continue as his replacement.
