November 30, 2016 10:51 PM

Towns’ career-high 47 points not enough for Timberwolves

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS

Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points and eight rebounds in a thrilling duel with former University of Kentucky star Karl-Anthony Towns, helping the New York Knicks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 106-104 on Wednesday night.

Carmelo Anthony capped a quiet night with a game-winning 18-footer over Andrew Wiggins with 2.3 seconds to play, helping the Knicks avoid what would have been an epic collapse in the fourth quarter.

Towns had a career-high 47 points and 18 rebounds for the Wolves, who tied the game in the final minute after trailing by 17 with 7:30 to play.

But Porzingis threw Gorgui Dieng aside for a putback slam and Anthony tipped the inbounds pass on Minnesota’s final possession to thwart the comeback.

