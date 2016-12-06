John Wall scores career-high 52 points for Wizards

Former University of Kentucky star John Wall scored a career-high 52 points Tuesday night, but the Washington Wizards lost 124-116 loss to the Orlando Magic.
Wall scored 33 of his points in the second half as the Wizards cut the Magic’s lead to single digits, but Orlando held off Washington’s rally.
Wall was 5-for-8 from three-point range and also had eight assists, four rebounds and three steals. He was 18-for-31 from the field and 11-for-14 at the free-throw line.
“Offensively, 116 points on your home court — you shouldn’t lose that game,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said.
Fellow ex-Cat Jodie Meeks scored a season high 18 points for Orlando. He was 4-for-5 from three-point range and 4-for-4 at the foul in 16 minutes.
Meeks, playing in his third game of the season, is working his way back from a foot injury.
John Wall set a new career-high of 48 points with this sick and-1. #WizMagic pic.twitter.com/MZ6m6mvw4M— CSN Wizards (@CSNWizards) December 7, 2016
John Wall (@WashWizards): First Wizard with a 50-point game since Gilbert Arenas on Jan. 15, 2007 against the Jazz pic.twitter.com/izqp80bd8Y— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 7, 2016
Congratulations to @JohnWall on his career-high 52 points. What a performance. #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/M09PE6SKYi— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 7, 2016
