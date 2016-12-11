NFL notes: 2 sacks for Dupree; Williamson makes game-clinching play

Former University of Kentucky star Bud Dupree sacked Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor twice in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 27-20 win Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Dupree, who has only played in four games after missing the first nine after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia, finished with five solo tackles with three of those for a loss.
Dupree made 26 tackles, including four sacks, in 16 games as a rookie last season.
William Gay (U of L) added five tackles and Mike Mitchell (Highlands, Covington Catholic) had two for Pittsburgh.
Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers (U of L) had three catches for 20 yards. Jordan Berry (Eastern Kentucky) punted twice for 101 yards with one of those ending up inside the 20-yard line.
Buffalo was led in tackles by Preston Brown (U of L) with 11. Seven were solo.
Williamson steps up
▪ Avery Williamson (UK) forced a fumble that secured the Titans’ 13-10 victory against the Broncos. Williamson stripped the ball from Denver tight end A.J. Derby and it was recovered by teammate Daimion Stafford. The Titans were able to run out the clock afterward.
Williamson finished with three tackles and fellow former Wildcat Wesley Woodyard made four and had a pass defensed.
Harry Douglas (U of L) had one catch for 10 yards for Tennessee.
Other highlights
▪ Tight end Gary Barnidge (U of L) had three catches for 27 yards in the Browns’ 23-10 loss to the Bengals.
▪ Bears wide receiver Joshua Bellamy (U of L) caught three passes for 45 yards in a 20-17 loss to the Lions.
▪ Wide receiver DeVante Parker (Ballard, U of L) had two catches for 14 yards in the Dolphins’ 26-23 win over the Cardinals.
▪ Former Western Kentucky tight end Jack Doyle had five catches for 55 yards in the Colts’ 22-17 loss to the Texans.
▪ Wide receiver Charles Johnson (Lloyd Memorial) had one catch for six yards in the Vikings’ 25-16 win against the Jaguars.
