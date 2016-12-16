Kings looking into DeMarcus Cousins’ altercation with Sacramento reporter

The Sacramento Bee reported Friday that the Kings are investigating a locker room altercation that former University of Kentucky star DeMarcus Cousins had with one of its reporters.
The newspaper’s executive editor, Joyce Terhaar, wrote a column detailing Cousins’ disagreement with columnist Andy Furillo.
In a video published by the Sacramento Bee, Cousins said he took issue with Furillo’s mention of his brother, Jaleel, in a column about DeMarcus’ involvement in a fight at the Avenue club in New York and a subsequent lawsuit that alleges teammate Matt Barnes choked a woman and Cousins “sucker punched” her boyfriend. Furillo’s story went on to mention another well-publicized incident with the Cousins brothers in a Tampa, Fla., bar in May, which ended with his Jaleel arrested.
“Don’t ever mention my brother again,” Cousins told Furillo in the video. “You don’t know my ---- brother. … You say whatever the ---- you want about me but don’t mention my ---- family.”
In a statement by the Kings, the team said, “We are committed to being open and transparent, and any hint of media censorship is unacceptable. There is an ongoing review into this matter, and we will take the appropriate steps immediately upon its conclusion.”
