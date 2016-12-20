Ex-Cats

December 20, 2016 12:13 PM

DeMarcus Cousins gets ‘substantial fine’ from Kings after run-ins with media

BY BILL LINDELOF

The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Kings have reacted to DeMarcus Cousins’ disagreements with the media by fining the star player.

As reported by ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, the Kings have imposed a “substantial fine” on Cousins. A source who was knowledgeable about the fine but not authorized to speak publicly told The Bee it was $50,000.

The fine comes after recent confrontations with the media, including one with a Sacramento Bee columnist in the locker room.

The Kings’ statement:

“The Kings have a clear set of standards of conduct expected of our entire organization. As a result of negative interactions with certain members of the media that were not corrected after verbal warnings, we have decided to impose a substantial fine. If this behavior is repeated again we will be forced to consider further discipline.”

