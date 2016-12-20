DeMarcus Cousins apologizes for rift with media, says actions ‘inexcusable’

Former University of Kentucky star DeMarcus Cousins released a statement Tuesday with an apology to the Sacramento Kings and his fans for the disruption that his feud with some media members has caused.
The Sacramento Bee posted a video Friday showing the Sacramento Kings All-Star yelling at one of its reporters, Andy Furillo. Cousins was unhappy one of Furillo’s columns included a reference to his brother Jaleel’s arrest at a Tampa, Fla., bar this past May.
“There is a time, place and manner to say everything, and I chose the wrong ones,” Cousins said his statement. “Like most people, I am fiercely protective of my friends and family, and I let my emotions get the best of me in this situation. I understand my actions were inexcusable and I commit to upholding the professional standards of the Kings and the NBA. I apologize to my teammates, fans and the Kings organization for my behavior and the ensuing distraction and look forward to moving on and focusing on basketball.”
The Kings announced earlier Tuesday that the organization had given Cousins a “substantial fine” for his actions, but the team did not suspend him. The Sacramento Bee reported that a source said the fine was $50,000.
“The Kings have a clear set of standards of conduct expected of our entire organization,” the team’s statement said. “As a result of negative interactions with certain members of the media that were not corrected after verbal warnings, we have decided to impose a substantial fine. If this behavior is repeated again we will be forced to consider further discipline.”
Cousins did get some support from his coach on Sunday, when Dave Joerger said he thought the Sacramento Bee’s coverage of the ex-Cat was “ridiculous.”
“I appreciate it. I think he understands where I’m coming from,” Cousins told The Undefeated. “I don’t really think it had anything to do with him trying to show that he has his player’s back. I generally think he understands where I’m coming from.”
Joerger said he was upset that The Bee included the names and ages of his wife and children in a story about his new home in Sacramento.
“Of course, he dealt with a similar situation with the same people,” Cousins told The Undefeated. “He gets it. I respect him for that. I respect him for speaking out. He doesn’t have to. He went about it the right way. He spoke out on it. I respect him for that.”
Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats
A source told The Sacramento Bee the Kings fined DeMarcus Cousins $50,000 after "negative interactions" with media. https://t.co/gHWAdVt0D3— ExCats (@ExCats) December 20, 2016
Latest update in Sacramento Bee-DeMarcus Cousins feud: Newspaper's editorial board says team must stop enabling him. https://t.co/Xi9BaAGYMH— ExCats (@ExCats) December 20, 2016
Kings' Dave Joerger came to Cousins' defense: "What The Sacramento Bee did the other day was just ridiculous." #BBN https://t.co/Uu1pPGovCy— ExCats (@ExCats) December 19, 2016
Kings looking into DeMarcus Cousins’ altercation with Sacramento reporter https://t.co/xJR3DWYwGh— Herald-Leader Sports (@KentuckySports) December 17, 2016
Comments