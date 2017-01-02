Wizards’ John Wall named Eastern Conference’s player of the week

The Washington Wizards’ John Wall was named the NBA Eastern Conference’s player of the week for games played Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 1.
The former University of Kentucky star led the Wizards to a 3-0 week, with all three victories coming at home, where Washington has won eight consecutive games.
Wall averaged 24.3 points (eighth in the East), an NBA-leading 13.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.67 steals (second in the East) for the week.
After opening the week with 18 points and a season-high 16 assists in a 107-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 26, Wall recorded 36 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in a 111-105 victory against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 28.
The Houston Rockets’ James Harden earned the Western Conference’s player-of-the-week honor.
Other nominees for the NBA Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week were Boston’s Isaiah Thomas, Denver’s Nikola Jokic, LA Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, New Orleans’ Anthony Davis, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Portland’s C.J. McCollum and Sacramento’s DeMarcus Cousins.
