Wizards’ John Wall named Eastern Conference’s player of the month

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference player of the month after helping Washington climb back into the playoff hunt with a 10-5 record in December.
Wall, who was named Eastern Conference player of the week on Monday, led the conference with 10.7 assists per game last month. The former University of Kentucky star averaged 24.5 points per game, including a career-high 52 points against the Magic on Dec. 6, and also averaged 4.4 rebounds and an NBA-best 2.67 steals per game. Wall had a season-high seven steals and passed the late Greg Ballard to become the franchise’s all-time leader in that category in a win over the Hornets on Dec. 14.
A three-time all-star, Wall is averaging a career-high 23.4 points and 10.1 assists per game. This is the second time in his career — and the second consecutive December — that Wall has won player-of-the-month honors. Houston Rockets guard James Harden, who had a triple-double in Monday’s 101-91 win over Wall and the Wizards, was named the Western Conference’s player of the month.
HIGHLIGHTS: @JohnWall is the East's Player of the Month for December!#NBAVote— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 3, 2017
