Dolphins QB Moore able to return after vicious hit by Bud Dupree

Matt Moore missed just one play after a brutal hit by Bud Dupree in Miami that left the quarterback appearing dazed as he was tended to on the ground.
Moore was scrambling when the former University of Kentucky star hit him helmet first in the jaw. He lay on the ground for some time before sitting up and taking his time to recover.
Reviewed by Dolphins doctors on the sideline, he was given his helmet back and returned to the game after missing just one snap. He finished the drive that led to a Miami field goal that cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 20-6.
Dupree was flagged on the hit for roughing the passer.
Video: Bud Dupree hit on Matt Moore #Steelers #Dolphins pic.twitter.com/9q3GL1gbio— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 8, 2017
How do you get up from this hit? https://t.co/dwdKh2nYYG— Dan Worthington (@danWorthington) January 8, 2017
Bud Dupree out there crushing sternums. pic.twitter.com/SmdjQlzEJi— Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) January 8, 2017
