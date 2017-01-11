Former Kentucky star Devin Booker set to get his own Nikes

Every NBA star needs his own shoes and former University of Kentucky star Devin Booker is set to join the club.
Nike gave fans a glimpse Wednesday of new shoes designed exclusively for the second-year guard for the Phoenix Suns. They’re called the Nike Zoom Rev 2017 PE.
Booker’s shoes are decked out in black and orange and feature his initials.
First look at the Nike Zoom Rev 2017 PE for Devin Booker. pic.twitter.com/EPy8c3mW4Y— NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) January 11, 2017
Booker is averaging 19.2 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds for the Suns.
He scored a career high of 39 on Nov. 6 in a 111-108 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Booker has 12 games of 30 or more points in the past year. Only Kyrie Irving and Blake Griffin have been able to do that in fewer games.
Comments