Jodie Meeks expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks with dislocated thumb

Orlando Magic shooting guard Jodie Meeks likely will miss the next four to six weeks after he dislocated the thumb on his shooting hand during Wednesday night’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, a team official said.
An MRI exam Thursday showed the former University of Kentucky star has two sprained ligaments in his right thumb. The MRI results show that Meeks will not need surgery.
His return will depend on how he responds to treatment.
Meeks’ absence further depletes the reeling Magic at the wing positions, where the regular starter at shooting guard, Evan Fournier, missed Orlando’s last three games because of a bruised right heel and sore right foot.
Fournier’s return is not imminent.
Meeks’ absence comes at a terrible time for the Magic, who have lost nine of their last 11 games.
Meeks has made 40.4 percent of his three-point tries this season — the highest percentage on the team — and the Magic’s ball movement generally has been good when he has played.
Meeks’ and Fournier’s injuries likely mean that swingman Mario Hezonja and point guards D.J. Augustin and C.J. Watson will receive upticks in playing time.
Meeks dislocated his right thumb when he attempted to steal the ball Wednesday, and one of Anthony Davis’ knees hit Meeks in the thumb.
