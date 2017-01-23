Randall Cobb: From ‘4-6 to NFC Championship game was a great run’

The Green Bay Packers’ season ended one game short of the Super Bowl, but former University of Kentucky star Randall Cobb chose to take some positives away from what has been a trying season for the team.
“I didn’t really sleep too much last night, but when you look back at it 4-6 to the NFC Championship game was a great run,” Cobb, who had six catches for 82 yards in the Packers’ 44-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, said on Monday. “We did come up short, but I’m proud of all these guys in here. We continued to fight. We stuck together. We made a little bit of a run.”
He said the mood in Green Bay’s locker room Monday was “fine.”
“It’s still life. You’ve still got to live,” Cobb said. “Your life’s not over because we didn’t win. We deal with it and move on, learn from our experiences.”
After the 4-6 start, the Packers closed the regular season with six straight wins and won their first two playoff games against the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.
“We’ve pretty much been playing a playoff game since the beginning of December, late November,” Cobb said. “It’s been a rough road for us, but everybody sacrificed a lot. Everybody gave tremendous effort. Everybody stuck together. We never turned on each other. We continued to believe. We made strides this year.”
Cobb, who missed three games with injuries and finished the regular season with 60 catches for 610 yards and four TDs, was asked what Green Bay needs to do in offseason to take next step and reach the Super Bowl.
“I can’t answer that question. I don’t know,” he said. “That’s not on me, that’s on the personnel department. That’s on those guys to handle that side of it.”
Cobb finished with 18 catches for 260 yards and three TDs in the Packers’ three playoff games.
Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats
