January 26, 2017 11:34 PM

Thunder’s Kanter fractures forearm punching a chair

By CLIFF BRUNT

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY

Oklahoma City Thunder forward and former John Calipari recruit Enes Kanter is out indefinitely after fracturing his right forearm punching a chair Thursday night during the Thunder’s victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Thunder Coach Billy Donovan said X-rays showed the break. Kanter left the game for good with 7:34 left in the second quarter.

Kanter stayed one season at Kentucky but never played after being ruled ineligible for benefits he received while playing for a club team in Turkey.

Kanter is one of the NBA’s top reserves and is the Thunder’s third-leading scorer at 14.4 points per game. He finished third in balloting for the league’s top sixth man last season, and his scoring average is up this season.

