January 30, 2017 9:55 AM

Led by DeMarcus Cousins, five of NBA’s top-25 scorers are ex-Cats

By Dennis Varney

A look at where the University of Kentucky’s 24 former players in the NBA stand statistically through Sunday, Jan. 29:

Five top-25 scorers

Eric Bledsoe’s career-high 41 points on Saturday night helped move him up to No. 25 in the league, giving the University of Kentucky five players among the top-25 scorers in the NBA.

It was Bledsoe’s second 40-plus effort in his past four games. He has averaged 25.2 points in January and is at 21.4 per game for the season.

DeMarcus Cousins, fourth in the league at 28.1 points per game, is slightly ahead of Anthony Davis (fifth, 28.0).

Also in the top 25 are Karl-Anthony Towns (18th with 23.0) and John Wall (20th with 22.9). And Devin Booker averages 20-plus points, too, at 20.8 per game (tied for 27th).

Three double-digit rebounders

Davis’ 17-rebound effort Sunday night moved him up to sixth in the league at 12.2 per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns is also in the top 10 in eighth with 11.9. DeMarcus Cousins is 12th at 10.5 per game and Julius Randle is 20th (8.4).

Ex-Cats second in assists, steals and blocks

Wall tied a career high with 19 assists Sunday, moving him up to second in the league at 10.3 per game.

Wall’s also second in the league in steals with 2.18.

Davis (2.34 blocks per game) only trails Utah’s Rudy Gobert (2.55) in that category.

These guys are on a roll, too

Devin Booker: The Phoenix Suns guard has scored 20-plus points in 12 straight games and has averaged 26.7 points and shot 48.4 percent from three-point range (31-for-64) during that span. He tied a career high with 39 points on Jan. 14.

Willie Cauley-Stein: The former UK center has put his super slow start to the season behind him, averaging 7.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in 16.3 minutes the past six games. Not huge numbers, but an improvement over his season averages of 4.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 11.7 minutes that don’t account for seven DNPs.

NBA statistics

Statistics (through Jan. 29) for the 24 former Cats playing in the NBA:

Player

Team

G

Min

Pts

Reb

Ast

Stl

Blk

Eric Bledsoe

Suns

47

33.3

21.4

5.0

6.3

1.4

0.4

Devin Booker

Suns

46

34.5

20.8

2.8

3.2

0.9

0.2

Willie Cauley-Stein

Kings

40

11.7

4.7

2.4

0.3

0.4

0.4

DeMarcus Cousins

Kings

46

34.7

28.1

10.5

4.4

1.4

1.4

Anthony Davis

Pelicans

44

35.9

28.0

12.2

2.2

1.3

2.3

Andrew Harrison

Grizzlies

46

23.7

6.7

2.2

3.2

0.9

0.4

Terrence Jones

Pelicans

46

24.2

11.3

6.0

1.2

0.7

1.1

Enes Kanter

Thunder

47

21.6

14.4

6.7

1.0

0.4

0.7

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

Hornets

47

29.7

9.3

7.4

1.3

0.8

1.1

Brandon Knight

Suns

44

21.9

11.8

2.4

2.4

0.6

0.1

Skal Labissiere

Kings

5

6.6

3.0

1.8

0.0

0.2

0.0

DeAndre Liggns

Cavaliers

38

15.1

2.8

1.7

1.0

0.8

0.3

Trey Lyles

Jazz

49

19.3

7.8

3.8

1.2

0.5

0.3

Jodie Meeks

Magic

24

21.7

8.9

2.3

1.5

1.2

0.1

Jamal Murray

Nuggets

46

19.4

8.1

2.5

1.8

0.5

0.3

Nerlens Noel

76ers

20

17.6

8.2

4.9

0.9

1.2

1.0

Patrick Patterson

Raptors

37

27.8

7.2

5.6

1.5

0.8

0.4

Julius Randle

Lakers

44

29.2

13.0

8.4

3.8

0.8

0.5

Rajon Rondo

Bulls

40

27.3

6.7

6.6

5.5

1.3

0.2

Karl-Anthony Towns

Timberwolves

47

36.2

23.0

11.9

3.0

0.7

1.5

Tyler Ulis

Suns

30

9.0

3.0

0.7

1.1

0.6

0.0

John Wall

Wizards

45

36.3

22.9

4.5

10.3

2.2

0.5

Kyle Wiltjer

Rockets

9

3.2

1.1

0.8

0.0

0.0

0.1

James Young

Celtics

14

6.3

1.7

1.0

0.3

0.2

0.0

D-League statistics

Statistics (through Jan. 29) for the six former Cats playing full-time in the NBA D-League:

Player

Team

G

Min

Pts

Reb

Ast

Stl

Blk

Archie Goodwin

Greensboro Swarm

21

32.6

16.5

4.7

1.7

1.2

0.2

Ramon Harris

Grand Rapids Drive

27

22.0

7.0

4.0

1.1

0.7

0.4

Aaron Harrison

Greensboro Swarm

18

34.5

19.2

4.9

3.2

1.3

0.3

Dakari Johnson

Oklahoma City Blue

29

30.3

17.8

7.9

2.6

1.0

1.6

Doron Lamb

Westchester Knicks

24

28.0

11.6

3.1

1.4

1.0

0.1

Alex Poythress

Fort Wayne Mad Ants

27

30.9

19.2

7.6

1.4

0.5

1.6

Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats

