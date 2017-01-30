Led by DeMarcus Cousins, five of NBA’s top-25 scorers are ex-Cats

A look at where the University of Kentucky’s 24 former players in the NBA stand statistically through Sunday, Jan. 29:
Five top-25 scorers
Eric Bledsoe’s career-high 41 points on Saturday night helped move him up to No. 25 in the league, giving the University of Kentucky five players among the top-25 scorers in the NBA.
It was Bledsoe’s second 40-plus effort in his past four games. He has averaged 25.2 points in January and is at 21.4 per game for the season.
DeMarcus Cousins, fourth in the league at 28.1 points per game, is slightly ahead of Anthony Davis (fifth, 28.0).
Also in the top 25 are Karl-Anthony Towns (18th with 23.0) and John Wall (20th with 22.9). And Devin Booker averages 20-plus points, too, at 20.8 per game (tied for 27th).
Three double-digit rebounders
Davis’ 17-rebound effort Sunday night moved him up to sixth in the league at 12.2 per game.
Karl-Anthony Towns is also in the top 10 in eighth with 11.9. DeMarcus Cousins is 12th at 10.5 per game and Julius Randle is 20th (8.4).
Ex-Cats second in assists, steals and blocks
Wall tied a career high with 19 assists Sunday, moving him up to second in the league at 10.3 per game.
Wall’s also second in the league in steals with 2.18.
Davis (2.34 blocks per game) only trails Utah’s Rudy Gobert (2.55) in that category.
These guys are on a roll, too
Devin Booker: The Phoenix Suns guard has scored 20-plus points in 12 straight games and has averaged 26.7 points and shot 48.4 percent from three-point range (31-for-64) during that span. He tied a career high with 39 points on Jan. 14.
Willie Cauley-Stein: The former UK center has put his super slow start to the season behind him, averaging 7.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in 16.3 minutes the past six games. Not huge numbers, but an improvement over his season averages of 4.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 11.7 minutes that don’t account for seven DNPs.
NBA statistics
Statistics (through Jan. 29) for the 24 former Cats playing in the NBA:
Player
Team
G
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
Blk
Eric Bledsoe
Suns
47
33.3
21.4
5.0
6.3
1.4
0.4
Devin Booker
Suns
46
34.5
20.8
2.8
3.2
0.9
0.2
Willie Cauley-Stein
Kings
40
11.7
4.7
2.4
0.3
0.4
0.4
DeMarcus Cousins
Kings
46
34.7
28.1
10.5
4.4
1.4
1.4
Anthony Davis
Pelicans
44
35.9
28.0
12.2
2.2
1.3
2.3
Andrew Harrison
Grizzlies
46
23.7
6.7
2.2
3.2
0.9
0.4
Terrence Jones
Pelicans
46
24.2
11.3
6.0
1.2
0.7
1.1
Enes Kanter
Thunder
47
21.6
14.4
6.7
1.0
0.4
0.7
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Hornets
47
29.7
9.3
7.4
1.3
0.8
1.1
Brandon Knight
Suns
44
21.9
11.8
2.4
2.4
0.6
0.1
Skal Labissiere
Kings
5
6.6
3.0
1.8
0.0
0.2
0.0
DeAndre Liggns
Cavaliers
38
15.1
2.8
1.7
1.0
0.8
0.3
Trey Lyles
Jazz
49
19.3
7.8
3.8
1.2
0.5
0.3
Jodie Meeks
Magic
24
21.7
8.9
2.3
1.5
1.2
0.1
Jamal Murray
Nuggets
46
19.4
8.1
2.5
1.8
0.5
0.3
Nerlens Noel
76ers
20
17.6
8.2
4.9
0.9
1.2
1.0
Patrick Patterson
Raptors
37
27.8
7.2
5.6
1.5
0.8
0.4
Julius Randle
Lakers
44
29.2
13.0
8.4
3.8
0.8
0.5
Rajon Rondo
Bulls
40
27.3
6.7
6.6
5.5
1.3
0.2
Karl-Anthony Towns
Timberwolves
47
36.2
23.0
11.9
3.0
0.7
1.5
Tyler Ulis
Suns
30
9.0
3.0
0.7
1.1
0.6
0.0
John Wall
Wizards
45
36.3
22.9
4.5
10.3
2.2
0.5
Kyle Wiltjer
Rockets
9
3.2
1.1
0.8
0.0
0.0
0.1
James Young
Celtics
14
6.3
1.7
1.0
0.3
0.2
0.0
D-League statistics
Statistics (through Jan. 29) for the six former Cats playing full-time in the NBA D-League:
Player
Team
G
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
Blk
Archie Goodwin
Greensboro Swarm
21
32.6
16.5
4.7
1.7
1.2
0.2
Ramon Harris
Grand Rapids Drive
27
22.0
7.0
4.0
1.1
0.7
0.4
Aaron Harrison
Greensboro Swarm
18
34.5
19.2
4.9
3.2
1.3
0.3
Dakari Johnson
Oklahoma City Blue
29
30.3
17.8
7.9
2.6
1.0
1.6
Doron Lamb
Westchester Knicks
24
28.0
11.6
3.1
1.4
1.0
0.1
Alex Poythress
Fort Wayne Mad Ants
27
30.9
19.2
7.6
1.4
0.5
1.6
Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats
