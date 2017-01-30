2016 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year finalist: Tyler Ulis

We are revealing, in alphabetical order, the 10 finalists for the 2016 Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year award. The winner will be announced the evening of Feb. 1 simultaneously on Kentucky.com and at the sixth annual Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet. The Feb. 2 Herald-Leader will have complete results. The ninth finalist is:
TYLER ULIS
2016 claim to fame: Kentucky Wildcats sophomore was named SEC Player of the Year and SEC Defensive Player of the Year and won the Bob Cousy Award signifying the nation’s best point guard.
What a voter said: “(I’ve) been covering UK for eons, and this young man was as impressive a player (especially for his height) as I’ve seen.” — Mark Mathis, The Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro
Previously announced finalists: Erin Boley, Jeff Brohm, Whitney Creech, Adam Duvall, Kendra Harrison, Lamar Jackson, Mark Stoops, Karl-Anthony Towns
Comments