Ex-Cats

January 30, 2017 4:02 PM

DeMarcus Cousins named Western Conference’s player of the week

By Dennis Varney

dvarney@herald-leader.com

Former University of Kentucky star DeMarcus Cousins was named the Western Conference’s player of the week by the NBA on Monday.

The Miami Heat’s Dion Waiters earned the East’s award, which covered games played Monday, Jan. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 29.

Cousins led the Sacramento Kings to a 3-1 record while averaging 27.8 points, 14.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

That included a near triple-double — 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists — in a 116-112 overtime victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 25.

He finished his week with 35 points and 18 rebounds and made the go-ahead basket with 14.3 seconds left in the Kings’ 109-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 28.

Waiters averaged 23.3 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds in the Heat’s 4-0 week.

The NBA reported that other nominees for the awards included former Kentucky stars Eric Bledsoe (Suns) and John Wall (Wizards), along with Isaiah Thomas (Celtics), Stephen Curry (Warriors), Paul George (Pacers), Marc Gasol (Grizzlies), Goran Dragic (Heat), Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum (Trail Blazers), and Bradley Beal (Wizards).

Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats

Related content

Ex-Cats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK

View more video

Sports Videos