DeMarcus Cousins named Western Conference’s player of the week

Former University of Kentucky star DeMarcus Cousins was named the Western Conference’s player of the week by the NBA on Monday.
The Miami Heat’s Dion Waiters earned the East’s award, which covered games played Monday, Jan. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 29.
Cousins led the Sacramento Kings to a 3-1 record while averaging 27.8 points, 14.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.
That included a near triple-double — 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists — in a 116-112 overtime victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 25.
He finished his week with 35 points and 18 rebounds and made the go-ahead basket with 14.3 seconds left in the Kings’ 109-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 28.
Waiters averaged 23.3 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds in the Heat’s 4-0 week.
The NBA reported that other nominees for the awards included former Kentucky stars Eric Bledsoe (Suns) and John Wall (Wizards), along with Isaiah Thomas (Celtics), Stephen Curry (Warriors), Paul George (Pacers), Marc Gasol (Grizzlies), Goran Dragic (Heat), Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum (Trail Blazers), and Bradley Beal (Wizards).
There's 5 ex-Cats in NBA's top 25 in scoring. Plus stats for all 24 ex-Cats in the league & 6 in the D-League. #BBN https://t.co/WqEUPP70sW— ExCats (@ExCats) January 30, 2017
.@boogiecousins (35p/18r) records his 8th consecutive double-double & 19th 30+pt gm of the season to help @SacramentoKings defeat Charlotte! pic.twitter.com/sfvZGifYoa— NBA TV (@NBATV) January 29, 2017
Kings' @boogiecousins after scoring 35 in win over the Hornets: "We’re just on the right path and we feel it.” #BBN https://t.co/HeRTyxEUN6— ExCats (@ExCats) January 29, 2017
Western Conference #NBAAllStar reserve @boogiecousins' Top 10 Plays of the season for @SacramentoKings!#DeMarcusCousins #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/p8k9ifVm3R— 2017 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 27, 2017
Do the Kings have a Cousins issue, or does Cousins have a Kings issue? Answer? It's complicated. A 2-part look | https://t.co/TaqKjfXW2x— Kevin Arnovitz (@kevinarnovitz) January 26, 2017
