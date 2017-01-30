Ex-Cats

Former UK wideout Gerad Parker to coach running backs at Cincinnati

By Dennis Varney

University of Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell announced that former University of Kentucky wide receiver Gerad Parker was hired to coach his team’s running backs.

“I’m happy to welcome Gerad, his wife Kandi and their three daughters to our program,” Fickell said, according to a news release. “He’s another great family man and coach and I’m excited to see him get to work with our running backs this spring. We have put together a staff with some great recruiters and football minds. I am proud they have all taken a leap of faith to come to Cincinnati.”

Parker, who has spent the last four seasons at Purdue, finished the season as the Boilermakers’ interim head coach. He coached tight ends for his first two seasons before becoming wide receivers coach in 2015. He has also served as the Boilermakers’ recruiting coordinator.

Former Kentucky star and head coach Joker Phillips was hired to coach the Bearcats’ wide receivers. And former Kentucky quarterback Mike Hartline is also on the staff as a quality contol coach for the offense.

