DeMarcus Cousins’ near triple-double powers Kings past Warriors

Go ahead and try and figure this Sacramento Kings team out.
Friday night, the Kings blew a lead and lost at the buzzer to Phoenix, the team with the worst record in the Western Conference.
So naturally Sacramento rebounded by beating the team with the best record in the NBA.
The Kings ended a three-game losing streak by knocking off the Golden State Warriors, 109-106, in overtime Saturday night at Golden 1 Center.
The Kings had lost 13 consecutive games to the Warriors, the closest loss being by nine points.
“I think it’s our first statement win of the season at home,” said forward Matt Barnes. “We got Cleveland on the road. It’s just a sign that when we’re locked in we’re capable of beating anybody.”
How the Kings can have wins over the Warriors and at Cleveland, at Utah and at Memphis, but lose to the likes of Philadelphia, Phoenix and the Los Angeles Lakers is perplexing.
But when the Kings come out as engaged defensively as they were Saturday from start-to-finish and can find the resolve throughout the roster to make plays, they’ve shown they can win anywhere.
“You never know with this team,” former University of Kentucky star DeMarcus Cousins said. “I love every guy on this team and I wouldn’t choose another group to go to battle with. This team is full of fight, full of heart and we showed it tonight.”
Cousins put up another monster stat line with 32 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.
No headband, no problem. DeMarcus coming up clutch in OT. pic.twitter.com/1a2LdFFzra— NBA.com (@NBAcom) February 5, 2017
We see you with the post moves, Trill! pic.twitter.com/hMXZUCsgIC— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 5, 2017
But the Kings had five other players score in double figures. Darren Collison had 18 points and Willie Cauley-Stein had 14 points off the bench.
“I think he’s growing every game. I think he’s getting more comfortable,” Cousins said of fellow former Cat Cauley-Stein. “I think he’s understanding the game a lot better, and the impact he can have on the game.”
Anthony Tolliver and Barnes each scored 11 of the bench and Barnes added 14 rebounds. Tolliver also had a key contest of a Stephen Curry layup with 3.4 seconds left in overtime to help seal the game.
Ben McLemore added 10 points and three steals.
The Kings held the Warriors to 41.4 percent shooting.
“From the first unit to the second unit, everybody contributed,” Collison said. “To beat a team like that, you need your second unit to play at a high level because you know their first unit is a very talented team, especially on the offensive end where you never know is going to happen. With our second unit, you have a chance to take advantage.”
DON'T DO 'EM LIKE THAT, BOOGIE! pic.twitter.com/apaa10rqP0— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 5, 2017
The Kings pulled of the win amid injuries and a stretch where Golden State went the entire fourth quarter without being called for a foul.
That was due to what was the Kings most complete defensive effort of the season.
“The multiple efforts is what gets it done,” Kings Coach Dave Joerger said. “Defensively, I thought we just did a fantastic job.”
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr was ejected with 3:34 left in the third after going onto the court to complain about the officiating, which briefly sparked Golden State (43-8), but the Kings withstood that, too.
“I was mad about a lot of things, but I got what I deserved,” Kerr said. “I deserved to be ejected, so I had no complaints. I was angry about some call and like I said, I got mad and I deserved to get kicked out.”
Curry led the Warriors with 35 points and nine assists. Klay Thompson added 26 points. Kevin Durant had an off night, scoring only 10 points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Now only if the Kings can continue to duplicate Saturday’s effort, regardless of the record of their opponent.
“I think that’s the next step we need to take,” Barnes said. “Whether we’re playing the defending champs or whoever we’re playing, we need to have the same focus and intensity every night. That’s how you become consistent, that’s how you become a playoff team.”
Crossover. Guard-like finish. The guy is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/ZRNnuTdYQH— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 5, 2017
Touchdown, @boogiecousins. pic.twitter.com/i8SAfcjMci— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 5, 2017
