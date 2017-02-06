Devin Booker makes NBA history, and more ex-Cats links and stats

Ex-Cats

Booker in rare company

Former University of Kentucky star Devin Booker has scored 20-plus points in 16 straight games.

When the Phoenix Suns guard scored 31 on Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks he passed LeBron James for the longest streak of 20-plus games by a player age 20 or younger.

Booker scored 27 of his points against the Bucks in the second quarter.

“What you’re seeing right now is a player who during that stretch reminded me of Kobe (Bryant),” Suns Coach Earl Watson said, according to a report on the team’s website. “What he did was pretty impressive in the fact that he’s only 20. He still hasn’t gotten into his grown man strength yet. Eventually he will and those drives where he’s going to the basket will eventually be dunks.”

Booker was 9-for-11 overall and 5-for-5 on threes during Saturday’s big quarter before the Bucks went on to win 137-112.

“It’s just that zone,” Booker told the Associated Press. “If you play basketball long enough, a lot of people get in that zone. It would have been better if it had lasted longer, the whole game, we could have come out with a win, but we didn’t.”

Booker is the only player in the NBA to score 27 or more in a quarter twice this season. He had 28 in the fourth quarter earlier this season against the Dallas Mavericks.

Nearly back-to-back triple-doubles for Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins and the Sacramento Kings shocked the league with an overtime win against the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Cousins just missed out on a triple-double with 32 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

While trade rumors consistently follow Cousins, he said of the big victory: “I love every guy on this team and I wouldn’t choose another group to go to battle with. This team is full of fight, full of heart and we showed it tonight.”

Cousins’ triple-double earlier in the week against the Suns wasn’t enough for a victory, though. He had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, but it was Booker with the late-game heroics. He banked in a buzzer-beater to give Phoenix a 105-103 victory.

League rankings

There are five ex-Cats in the top 25 in the league in scoring with Booker closing in on making it six.

Scoring leaders:

1. Russell Westbrook 31.0 points per game

4. DeMarcus Cousins 28.1

5. Anthony Davis 27.8

16. Karl-Anthony Towns 23.1

17. John Wall 23.0

25. Eric Bledsoe 21.4

27. Devin Booker 21.2

Rebounding leaders:

1. Hassan Whiteside 14.0 per game

6. Anthony Davis 12.2

7. Karl-Anthony Towns 12.0

11. DeMarcus Cousins 10.6

23. Julius Randle 8.2

Assists leaders:

1. James Harden 11.4 per game

2. John Wall 10.4

12. Rajon Rondo 6.6

17. Eric Bledsoe 6.2

Steals leaders:

1. Chris Paul 2.25 per game

2. John Wall 2.21

28. Eric Bledsoe 1.39

Blocks leaders:

1. Rudy Gobert 2.53 per game

2. Anthony Davis 2.38

14. Karl-Anthony Towns 1.53

18. DeMarcus Cousins 1.36

NBA statistics

Statistics (through Feb. 5) for the 24 former Cats playing in the NBA:

Player

Team

G

Min

Pts

Reb

Ast

Stl

Blk

Eric Bledsoe

Suns

51

33.4

21.4

5.0

6.2

1.4

0.4

Devin Booker

Suns

50

34.8

21.2

2.9

3.2

0.9

0.3

Willie Cauley-Stein

Kings

44

12.4

5.3

2.5

0.4

0.5

0.5

DeMarcus Cousins

Kings

50

34.5

28.1

10.6

4.7

1.4

1.4

Anthony Davis

Pelicans

47

36.2

27.8

12.2

2.2

1.3

2.4

Andrew Harrison

Grizzlies

50

23.1

6.5

2.0

3.1

0.9

0.4

Terrence Jones

Pelicans

49

24.6

11.4

5.8

1.2

0.7

1.1

Enes Kanter

Thunder

47

21.6

14.4

6.7

1.0

0.4

0.7

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

Hornets

50

29.5

9.1

7.4

1.3

0.8

1.0

Brandon Knight

Suns

48

21.1

11.2

2.3

2.3

0.5

0.1

Skal Labissiere

Kings

6

7.0

3.0

2.0

0.0

0.3

0.0

DeAndre Liggins

Cavaliers

41

14.7

2.8

1.7

1.0

0.8

0.3

Trey Lyles

Jazz

51

19.1

7.6

3.8

1.2

0.5

0.3

Jodie Meeks

Magic

24

21.7

8.9

2.3

1.5

1.2

0.1

Jamal Murray

Nuggets

50

19.9

8.7

2.6

1.8

0.5

0.3

Nerlens Noel

76ers

23

18.0

8.3

4.8

1.0

1.3

0.9

Patrick Patterson

Raptors

40

27.3

7.2

5.4

1.4

0.8

0.4

Julius Randle

Lakers

45

28.7

12.8

8.2

3.7

0.8

0.4

Rajon Rondo

Bulls

42

26.8

6.4

5.4

6.6

1.3

0.2

Karl-Anthony Towns

Timberwolves

51

36.4

23.1

12.0

3.0

0.6

1.5

Tyler Ulis

Suns

32

9.0

3.0

0.7

1.1

0.6

0.0

John Wall

Wizards

48

36.4

23.0

4.4

10.4

2.2

0.5

Kyle Wiltjer

Rockets

9

3.2

1.1

0.8

0.0

0.0

0.1

James Young

Celtics

14

6.3

1.7

1.0

0.3

0.2

0.0

D-League statistics

Statistics (through Feb. 5) for the six former Cats playing full-time in the NBA D-League:

Player

Team

G

Min

Pts

Reb

Ast

Stl

Blk

Archie Goodwin

Greensboro Swarm

24

33.0

16.8

5.1

2.1

1.3

0.3

Ramon Harris

Grand Rapids Drive

31

21.8

7.1

4.0

1.1

0.7

0.4

Aaron Harrison

Delaware 87ers

20

33.7

18.2

4.9

3.1

1.3

0.4

Dakari Johnson

Oklahoma City Blue

32

30.1

18.4

8.2

2.5

1.0

1.5

Doron Lamb

Westchester Knicks

27

28.4

11.9

3.1

1.4

0.9

0.1

Alex Poythress

Fort Wayne Mad Ants

28

30.7

18.9

7.5

1.4

0.5

1.6

