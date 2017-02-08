Former Kentucky player Devin Booker subject of new Nike film

Former University of Kentucky basketball player Devin Booker is the subject of a new Nike film chronicling his rise from little-known high school prospect to potential NBA superstar.
Booker, a member of Kentucky’s 38-1 squad of 2014-15, was the No. 13 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns.
The 6-foot-6 shooting guard has quickly become the face of his franchise and one of the league’s most highly touted young players.
The Nike film — “Come out of Nowhere” — includes an appearance by UK coach John Calipari and features Booker’s high school breakout at the Marshall County Hoop Fest.
Entering Wednesday night, Booker was averaging 21.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. As a rookie last season, he averaged 13.8 points and finished fourth in the Rookie of the Year voting.
Here is a look at the Nike film:
