Ex-Cats

February 22, 2017 12:19 PM

Cousins on teaming up with Davis: ‘I think we can wreak havoc on this league’

By Dennis Varney

dvarney@herald-leader.com

New Pelicans DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi were introduced to the New Orleans media on Wednesday.

Here are some highlights from Twitter from the former University of Kentucky’s star’s first news conference:

Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats

Related content

Ex-Cats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

DeMarcus Cousins' goodbye: 'I still got love for the city, I still got love for the fans'

View more video

Sports Videos