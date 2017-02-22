Cousins on teaming up with Davis: ‘I think we can wreak havoc on this league’

New Pelicans DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi were introduced to the New Orleans media on Wednesday.
Here are some highlights from Twitter from the former University of Kentucky’s star’s first news conference:
Boogie shares funny story of him and AD each trying to recruit the other to their team pic.twitter.com/WHVMZ9eWaB— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 22, 2017
"This is my home now." -@boogiecousins pic.twitter.com/0WaAY4wlNP— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 22, 2017
.@boogiecousins asked to discuss how competitive he is "about 17 technicals worth"— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 22, 2017
.@boogiecousins weighs in on trade talks & @PelicansNBA head coach Alvin Gentry discusses the impact DeMarcus Cousins brings to the team pic.twitter.com/LSKPVayYrO— NBA TV (@NBATV) February 22, 2017
"I think we can wreak havoc on this league,"— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 22, 2017
-@boogiecousins #Pelicans #WinTheNight pic.twitter.com/T0FMDDVkRq
"I'm all in." -@boogiecousins pic.twitter.com/IclldW1Iz1— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 22, 2017
Coach @AlvinGentry on the fit of @boogiecousins and @AntDavis23 playing together #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/FK2nOwCsV5— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 22, 2017
You can see the Pelicans have really taken a lot of steps to make Cousins feel comfortable in New Orleans and make this transition easy— Jake Madison (@NOLAJake) February 22, 2017
As press conferences go, Cousins/Casspi was one of the more entertaining you'll see. Lot of good anecdotes https://t.co/3gCs7pEM8R— Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) February 22, 2017
A smiling DeMarcus Cousins on having the opposite personality of Anthony Davis: "You've got a little fire and a little ice"— Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) February 22, 2017
DeMarcus Cousins: "I'm not sour (about the trade)... I'm in a good place. I'm ready to get to work."— Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) February 22, 2017
Boogie Cousins at his intro presser in New Orleans. Says Vlade Divac tried to call him after the trade but they didn't speak. "It's done."— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 22, 2017
DeMarcus Cousins said what hurt him the most about the trade was "the dishonesty" that came with it by the Kings.— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 22, 2017
DMC says in Sacramento: "I would go home stressed out, pulling my hair out like... just send me some help... My prayers were answered." pic.twitter.com/ey1feTf6hf— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 22, 2017
First look #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/0IH0gtI0Ms— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 22, 2017
