Former UK star Jennifer O’Neill signs with WNBA’s Seattle Storm

Former University of Kentucky guard Jennifer O’Neill signed a training camp contract with the WNBA’s Seattle Storm, the team announced Friday.
O’Neill had been playing professionally in Bulgaria. She had averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 2.1 steals in nine games for Haskova 2012. She shot 32-for-34 (94.1 percent) from the free-throw line and 7-for-20 (35 percent) from three-point range in those games.
The 5-foot-5 guard from the Bronx, N.Y., ended her playing career at Kentucky as one of the most prolific scorers in program history. She finished at No. 12 on UK's all-time scoring list with 1,356 points and hit 197 three-pointers, which ranked second all-time. One of the highlights of her career was a school-record 43-point output in Kentucky's four overtime win over ninth-ranked Baylor in 2013.
O’Neill started her WNBA career in June of 2015 when she earned a spot on the Minnesota Lynx’s 12-person roster. She appeared in 13 games for the Minnesota Lynx in 2015, and had career highs of 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.
She signed a training camp contract with the Connecticut Sun prior to the 2016 WNBA season, and played in one preseason game before being waived.
O’Neill represented Puerto Rico at the 2012 FIBA World Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Ankara, Turkey, and averaged 7.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per game at the 2012 Centrobasket Championship in Morovis, Puerto Rico.
